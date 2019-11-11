Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Military & Defense

VA secretary touts veterans' high satisfaction rate with their health care

By FOXBusiness
close
United States Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie discusses how it's important to honor veterans every day, not just on Veterans Day, and one way we can do that is by supporting them.video

Are veterans' health care needs being met?

United States Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie discusses how it's important to honor veterans every day, not just on Veterans Day, and one way we can do that is by supporting them.

U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie joined Maria Bartiromo on Veterans Day to talk about how, under the Trump administration, the VA has "turned a corner."

Continue Reading Below

"I was able to present to the Congress the largest budget in the history of our department," Wilkie said Monday on "Mornings With Maria." "We have opened the aperture so that we are now part of an integrated American health care network."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Wilkie said since the Mission Act launched in June, the VA has sent more than 2 million veterans into the private health care sector.

THIS CARSHARING COMPANY IS HELPING VETERANS TURN UNUSED VEHICLES INTO CASH

"We are offering them choice in the medical marketplace, and we now have, thanks to the president and thanks to choice, the highest veterans satisfaction rate in our history. We're sitting at about 89.7 percent"

- Robert Wilkie, U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary

According to a recent Veterans of Foreign War survey, 90 percent of its members said they go to the VA for their health care.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE