VA secretary touts veterans' high satisfaction rate with their health care

U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie joined Maria Bartiromo on Veterans Day to talk about how, under the Trump administration, the VA has "turned a corner."

Continue Reading Below

"I was able to present to the Congress the largest budget in the history of our department," Wilkie said Monday on "Mornings With Maria." "We have opened the aperture so that we are now part of an integrated American health care network."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Wilkie said since the Mission Act launched in June, the VA has sent more than 2 million veterans into the private health care sector.

THIS CARSHARING COMPANY IS HELPING VETERANS TURN UNUSED VEHICLES INTO CASH

"We are offering them choice in the medical marketplace, and we now have, thanks to the president and thanks to choice, the highest veterans satisfaction rate in our history. We're sitting at about 89.7 percent" - Robert Wilkie, U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary

According to a recent Veterans of Foreign War survey, 90 percent of its members said they go to the VA for their health care.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE