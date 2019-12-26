As Veterans Affairs mental health services increase, veteran homelessness decreases

A Marine Corps veteran is crediting the decline in veteran homelessness to an increase in the Veterans Affairs’ budget and mental health services.

Continue Reading Below

The number of homeless veterans in the U.S. is down to 37,000, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is a decrease of 2 percent in the last year and a 50 percent decrease since 2010.

NFL LEGEND, NAVY VETERAN SHARES HIS FINANCIAL LEADERSHIP JOURNEY

Retired Gunnery Sgt. Jessie Jane Duff, co-chair of Veterans for Trump, discussed military funding on FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Thursday.

“The V.A. has received a budget of $86.5 billion dollars,” Duff said, referring to fiscal year 2019. “And within that, we also have mental health capability; $8.6 billion was allocated for mental health.”

HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY LAUNCHES COMPETITION FOR VETERAN ENTREPRENEURS

Duff said many cases of homelessness are associated with mental health-related issues.

“You start having walk-in capability at our VA hospitals for those veterans who are seeking help,” she said. “These [services] are no-brainers that should have happened over a decade ago when we saw veteran suicides skyrocket.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Duff also pointed to veteran unemployment, which is “its lowest level ever at 3 percent.”

She praised the government for allocating funds to “these real-world issues.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS