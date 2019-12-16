AOC complains of too many health insurance choices on Obamacare exchange

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted Monday, "no one should go through" choosing between 66 health care plans and lambasted Republicans for framing the issue around "choice" for consumers.

"Members of Congress also have to buy their plans off the exchange. They are Gold plans that are partially subsidized. That means I get to 'choose' [between] 66 complex financial products. This is absurd. No person should go without healthcare, [and] no one should go through this, either," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Ocasio-Cortez is a staunch advocate of Medicare-for-all, a universal health care plan that is a bright-tline among 2020 Democratic candidates. Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, the original proponent of Medicare-for-all, as Democratic nominee in October.

"A lot of Republicans are quite upset about critiquing the frame of 'choice' within our health insurance system, with many staying that those who struggle to pick the best insurance option are simply 'too dumb' to know better. But the complexity of our system is by design," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"They're also upset that I stated 66 'choices' is too many," she continued. "It is! Healthcare is not H&M. Insurance is a complex financial product for the doctor. Costs are skyrocketing largely due to the financialization of our health. Streamlining our system [and] covering more isn’t a bad thing."

Ocasio-Cortez's comments come as former Vice President Joe Biden remains Democratic primary voters’ preferred presidential candidate, according to a Fox News poll released Sunday. Seventy-seven percent of Democratic primary voters think Biden can beat President Trump in the 2020 election, up from 68 percent in October.

Unlike many of his rivals, Biden is set on improving the Affordable Care Act rather than implementing Medicare-for-all.

