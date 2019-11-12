Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Amazon

Amazon to open new grocery store different from Whole Foods, Amazon Go

The market will open its doors in Woodland Hills, California in 2020.

By FOXBusiness
close
Kadina Group President Gary B. Smith on the outlook for Amazon and Intel.video

Whole Foods a concern for Amazon?

Kadina Group President Gary B. Smith on the outlook for Amazon and Intel.

Amazon is opening a new grocery store that will be different from its Amazon Go and Whole Foods chains, the retail giant confirmed Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The market will open its doors in 2020 in Woodland Hills, California, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business. The news was first reported by CNet after the outlet discovered online job postings for the store, which was seeking to hire for roles including “food service associate” and “grocery associate.”

JEFF BEZOS' NEXT BIG PURCHASE COULD BE AN NFL TEAM

Stocks in this Article

AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.
$1,776.52
+4.87 (+0.27%)
WMTWALMART INC.
$119.25
+0.21 (+0.18%)
TGTTARGET CORP.
$109.57
-0.88 (-0.80%)
KRKROGER
$26.87
+0.26 (+0.98%)
SFMSPROUTS FARMERS MARKET
$19.60
-0.04 (-0.23%)

"When it comes to grocery shopping, we know customers love choice, and this new store offers another grocery option that's distinct from Whole Foods Market, which continues to grow and remain the leader in quality natural and organic food," the spokesperson told CNet.

AMAZON, WHOLE FOODS DIVORCING, OR JUST WORKING ON THEIR MARRIAGE?

The market’s name was not revealed and it was not immediately clear if there would be other locations, although the job posting identified the store as being “Amazon’s first grocery store.” The store will also be conventional check-out methods, as opposed to cashier-less shopping, the spokesperson said.

People pass by a Whole Foods Market in New York City, U.S. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

In March, The Wall Street Journal reported Amazon had plans for at least three locations as part of a less-expensive grocery chain with “a wider variety of products,” sources told the outlet.

AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS HEADS BACK TO THE CLASSROOM

Amazon decided to take a bite out of the approximately $800 billion grocery store industry in August 2017, when the company acquired Whole Foods for approximately $13.7 billion. The retail giant offers several grocery delivery options through its website, Prime Now and Amazon Fresh.

Amazon opened its second Go store in New York City on Tuesday. (AP)

The Jeff Bezos-owned company also founded the Amazon Go chain, which offers cashier-less stores where customers can walk in, grab what they’d like, and leave – automatically paying through an app on their smartphone.