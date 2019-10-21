Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos heads back to the classroom

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos blew off some steam on Monday, but he wasn't at work.

Instead, the tech titan dropped by Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C. to visit future engineers in training.

In a tweet, Bezos said, "We’re committed to bringing more resources to kids from underserved communities, and I’m proud to say we’re now funding computer science in more than 2,000 high schools across the U.S."

He also hammed it up with the students, talking tongue and cheek about the curriculum.

"What are you guys working on right now?" Bezos asked the class, which replied "coding"... "That's a little general," he responded to laughs.

All kidding aside, Bezos praised the teacher for applying to the Amazon program which is funding computer science courses mainly in underserved and unrepresented communities.

These courses benefit more than 100,000 high school students, from Nenana, Alaska to Washington, D.C., as part of the four-part, childhood-to-career program, that works to inspire and educate 10 million children and young adults each year," according to the company.

"Even though Amazon is funding this class, somebody has to apply and they have to have a really good application and they have to really drive the process so you need a champion to make it happen, and that champion is standing right here, Mrs. Hutchins," said Bezos.

Bezos is the world's richest man, worth $131 billion, according to Forbes.

