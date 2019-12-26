Amazon invests in Florida with new fulfillment center in Deltona

Amazon plans to open a distribution center Deltona, Florida, the tech giant announced Thursday.

The center is expected to create 500 full-time jobs that pay at least $15-per-hour and include comprehensive benefits starting on day one, the company said in a press release.

"We’re excited to continue our investment in Florida and further expand our presence in the state with this new fulfillment center in Deltona," Amazon Global Customer Fulfillment Vice President Alicia Boler Davis said in a statement.

"Since 2013, Amazon has invested more than $5 billion in Florida through local fulfillment centers and cloud infrastructure, research facilities, and compensation to thousands of employees in the state," she added.

Amazon, which runs facilities in Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Jacksonville, has brought more than 13,500 jobs to the state since 2013, according to the release.

"I applaud Amazon for this newest fulfillment center and their continued investment in Florida," Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement. "Amazon is proving that by investing in modern supply chains, consumers are well-served, environmental impacts are minimized, and infrastructure is best utilized. I look forward to the positive impacts this center will have on Volusia County."

DeSantis also cheered the move in a Thursday tweet, saying Florida "continues to be the best state in the nation to start or grow a business."

Deltona Mayor Heidi Herzberg said the location of the center will "serve Amazon well" in a statement.

"Deltona’s strategic location along the I-4 Corridor will serve Amazon well, and hosting Amazon telegraphs the fact that Deltona is open for business," Herzberg said. "Analysis of the site confirms it as a prime location. And Amazon’s selection of the site represents great employment and economic development opportunities for Deltona, its residents and neighboring communities."

