The 25 best cities for 2020 job seekers

If you’re looking to move to a city that improves your job prospects, you should keep your eye on cities that are outside of New York and California, according to a new study from the online jobs board Glassdoor.

In fact, the company has identified 25 of the best U.S. cities for 2020 job seekers based on hiring opportunity, cost of living and job satisfaction – which is ranked on a five-point scale along with population density.

The researchers at Glassdoor determined hiring opportunity by the ratio of job openings to population based on its own internal data. The cost of living scores, on the other hand, was determined by the ratio of median annual base salary reported to Glassdoor as well as the median home value of city dwellers according to Zillow’s Home Value Index. Last but not least, job satisfaction ratings were determined by local Glassdoor employee reviews.

A majority of the cities that made it on Glassdoor’s best list for 2020 are located in the Midwest and South. The only two cities that made it on the list from the West Coast were San Jose and Seattle while the only two from the Northeast were Pittsburgh and Boston.

For tech job seekers, mid-sized cities like Pittsburgh and Austin have a growing sector with significant job openings in this field. Another perk these cities offer over their larger counterparts is affordable housing prices.

Ohio ranked on Glassdoor’s best list three separate times – which is the most out of any other state. Cleveland ranked in fifth place while Cincinnati ranked in ninth and Columbus in 14th. Each of the cities has more than 35,000 open job listings on Glassdoor and is said to be affordable places to live, according to the job board.

The best city to live in for a new job is Raleigh, according to Glassdoor. The growing North Carolina city had the highest marks for its affordable cost of living, hiring opportunities and a high level of reported job satisfaction overall.

It is also home to the “Research Triangle” – an area that is anchored by three major research universities, including North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Residents who live in or near the Research Triangle have access to careers in education as well as a supply to local graduates. Other industries that are thriving in this area are healthcare and tech.

There are more than 52,000 active job listings in Raleigh, according to Glassdoor.

Major cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco did not make the cut for Glassdoor’s list due to the high cost of living associated with these bustling areas. The study did note that major cities do tend to offer some the highest paid salaries and a wider array of tech careers at large companies, however, the price tag attached to a home in these areas generally outpace the earning potential of an average person.

