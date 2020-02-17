Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

Highest-paying US jobs that don’t require a college degree

Each pays above the national median

By FOXBusiness
close
Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York discusses Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and his place as the leader in the 2020 Democratic presidential race ahead of the Nevada caucuses and South Carolina primary. video

Bloomberg's comments on farming jobs: How will battleground states react?

Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York discusses Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and his place as the leader in the 2020 Democratic presidential race ahead of the Nevada caucuses and South Carolina primary.

It’s no secret that college is expensive. A total of 45 million Americans currently have a combined $1.6 trillion in loan debt, and the cost of tuition has increased a striking amount: It’s ticked up more than 210 percent since 1988, according to data from the College Board.

Continue Reading Below

But for those who aren’t able to afford the high costs of a traditional four-year school and still want a high-paying job, there are some fields that don’t require a degree yet pay more than the Bureau of Labor Statistics-estimated $49,000 median annual income.

Many of the professions, however, still require job-specific education and training.

To find these opportunities, U.S. News & World Report released its 2020 list of the top-paying jobs, using BLS data to pinpoint professions with the largest projected number and percentage of openings from 2018 to 2028 that workers without a degree can land.

Here are the top five:

Patrol officer

Median annual salary: $61,380 per year

Education needed: High school

Projected new jobs through 2028: 34,500

Executive assistant

Median annual salary: $59,340 per year

Education needed: High school

Projected new jobs through 2028: 123,000

BLOOMBERG PUSHES $15 MINIMUM WAGE IN AMBITIOUS LABOR PLAN

FOX Business' Dagen McDowell and Charles Payne discuss why college tuition is astronomically high.Video

Sales representative

Median annual salary: $58,510 per year

Education needed: High school

Projected new jobs through 2028: 23,300

MILLENNIALS, GEN ZERS MORE LIKELY TO ‘GHOST’ EMPLOYERS THAN OTHERS

Electrician

Median annual salary: $55,190 per year

Education needed: High school

Projected new jobs through 2028: 74,100

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Wind turbine technician

Median annual salary: $54,370 per year

Education needed: Relevant certificate

Projected new jobs through 2028: 3,800

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS