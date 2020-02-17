Highest-paying US jobs that don’t require a college degree

It’s no secret that college is expensive. A total of 45 million Americans currently have a combined $1.6 trillion in loan debt, and the cost of tuition has increased a striking amount: It’s ticked up more than 210 percent since 1988, according to data from the College Board.

But for those who aren’t able to afford the high costs of a traditional four-year school and still want a high-paying job, there are some fields that don’t require a degree yet pay more than the Bureau of Labor Statistics-estimated $49,000 median annual income.

Many of the professions, however, still require job-specific education and training.

To find these opportunities, U.S. News & World Report released its 2020 list of the top-paying jobs, using BLS data to pinpoint professions with the largest projected number and percentage of openings from 2018 to 2028 that workers without a degree can land.

Here are the top five:

Patrol officer

Median annual salary: $61,380 per year

Education needed: High school

Projected new jobs through 2028: 34,500

Executive assistant

Median annual salary: $59,340 per year

Education needed: High school

Projected new jobs through 2028: 123,000

Sales representative

Median annual salary: $58,510 per year

Education needed: High school

Projected new jobs through 2028: 23,300

Electrician

Median annual salary: $55,190 per year

Education needed: High school

Projected new jobs through 2028: 74,100

Wind turbine technician

Median annual salary: $54,370 per year

Education needed: Relevant certificate

Projected new jobs through 2028: 3,800

