Rapper will.i.am debuts AI radio app with digital personas, curated content

While many musicians and celebrities have spoken out against A.I., rapper wiil.i.am is getting in on the technology, announcing a new artificial intelligence app called Raidio.FYI.

FYI is a free artificial intelligence-infused platform that "simulates the radio experience," allowing users to engage with radio personas and curate content for their interests.

"We've simulated the format of a radio station where we have A.I. co-hosts, and you're able to have deep conversations around any subject that you're interested in, real-time information, historical information," the rapper said on "The Claman Countdown," Tuesday.



"It simulates a radio experience, talks over a musical bed and then throws to a curated playlist that humans curate," he added, "and then we build these stations off of projects."



The Black Eyed Peas member founded the free app as a "creative co-pilot" according to the app website. Instead of needing other humans to work on projects or dissect plans, FYI allows the user to help turn their ideas into reality.

"I have a persona that's never tired, and it can help me fine-tune my ideas that I have. I don't need it to come up with an idea," the rapper explained.

"If you are worried about or...not secure with your idea, banter with one of our A.I. personas and help fine-tune your marketing plan, your strategy, or your song or book that you're publishing and have real conversation with it. You could…rant, and it makes sense of your rants. And to help you bring your ideas into form to materialize and strategize around."

Additionally, the platform allows users to send messages, create project folders and make content calls. FYI also uses advanced end-to-end encryption similar to methods used in securing cryptocurrency transactions.

"It's super thought out," he said. "We have our partners and our RSS feeds, our internal journalists, to ensure that what we're reporting is all factual. And every once in a while, it will get it wrong, but that's why we urge everyone to push the A.I."

"We urge everyone to push the A.I. to question it," he continued. "Push it to go out and fetch more. Treat it like something that you can trust, but with some type of precaution, you have to push it. You can't just receive everything as facts in a digital world."



The rapper went on to test the software with host Liz Claman, who remarked that from "C-suite wannabes" and people who work in business, to artists and songwriters, it's something "anybody can use."

