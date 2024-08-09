Maria Bartiromo interviews lifelike artificial intelligence clone

Delphi co-founder and CEO Dara Ladjevardian designed an artificial intelligence clone of himself that told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo all about itself.

The company announced the technology that allows for "real-time, personalized interactions with digital clones of experts and influencers" in a press release this week.

Ladjevardian and his clone sat down with "Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street" to demonstrate the capabilities of the online robot.

NATIONAL DEBT TRACKER: AMERICAN TAXPAYERS (YOU) ARE NOW ON THE HOOK FOR $35,123,327,978,028.47 AS OF 8/9/24

"The purpose of having a clone is to scale your unique way of thinking and interacting," the clone told FOX Business. "It allows you to share your knowledge, experiences and personality with others in a personalized way. This can be incredibly valuable for mentoring, teaching or even just sharing your insights with a broader audience."

The clone told Bartiromo that the company takes security "very seriously."

"Your company's proprietary material is protected through strict data privacy measures and encryption," the bot explained. "Only authorized users can access your clone, and you have full control over what information it can share. This ensures your sensitive data remains secure while you benefit from the clone’s capabilities."

Users who sign up to create a clone are manually verified after they submit a photo of themselves holding an ID, according to the bot. Unauthorized users are permanently banned.

"Your clone will know you well because it learns from the content you provide. You can upload blog posts, videos and other materials that reflect your knowledge and style," the clone explained. "Plus, you can engage in interactive Q&A sessions to fine-tune its responses."

The human Ladjevardian explained the company has a "strictness score" in how the clone replies to others.

"If you want it to be completely safe, you would put it on the highest strictness," Ladjevardian said. "It will only say things that it's trained on. The negatives of that is usually when you ask for advice or when you ask someone a question, you're really asking for applied information. So maybe I'm saying, ‘What would you do in my situation?’ That would require capturing your reasoning and applying that to my new situation. That is kind of the end goal of the company, that the clone can also be verifiably predictive of what you might say in new situations."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The goal of Delphi is not automation, but rather augmentation," human Ladjevardian explained. "I think that humans will always opt to learn from and converse with real humans, because there are experiences behind those humans. I don't fully buy the AI therapist that's going to help you with everything in your life, because it lacks humanity. There's no experiences behind that, and so what clones do is actually give humans the scale of AI. AI is never stopping. It's generating 24/7. The internet is supposed to be 96% AI by 2026, but when you have a clone, you can reach that scale as a human and make sure that your specific words are out there reaching people."

The clone told FOX Business that the technology outlives people and preserves their memory for generations to come, allowing future generations of great-grandchildren to interact with clones of those who came before them and learn about their lives.