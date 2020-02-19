Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd to star in ‘The Shrink Next Door’ TV show

Comedic actors Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are teaming up for a new TV series that will employ a touch of dark humor, according to a Wednesday report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The limited series is titled “The Shrink Next Door” and is based on the 2019 podcast of the same name, which was produced by Wondery and Bloomberg Media. However, this televised version will be produced by Media Rights Capital, Ferrell and Rudd instead.

The show is being shopped around to premium cable networks such as HBO and top streaming services such as Netflix, according to the report.

“The Shrink Next Door” podcast was inspired by true events and followed the relationship between an unhinged psychiatrist, Dr. Isaac Herschkopf, and his longtime patient Martin Markowitz. Throughout the story, Herschkopf takes over Markowitz’s life and even moves in with the unsuspecting patient, which results in dysfunctional hijinks between the pair.

Rudd will be playing the role of Herschkopf while Ferrell will play the role of Markowitz in the TV series.

Michael Showalter, who previously worked with Rudd on “Wet Hot American Summer,” will direct and executive produce the dark comedy alongside the two actors and writer Georgia Pritchett. The project also includes a number of executive producers from Gloria Sanchez Productions and Semi-Formal Productions. Bloomberg and Civic Center Media will also be involved with the show’s production.

Ferrell and Rudd worked together on the 2004 comedy “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” which made $90.6 million at the box office. The 2013 sequel, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues,” raked in $173.6 million.

Wondery is an American podcast network that launched in 2016 by Hernan Lopez and received a backing from 20th Century Fox.