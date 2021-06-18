Expand / Collapse search
Gordon Chang issues warning for possible Biden, China meeting: They're 'utterly ruthless'

White House mulls meeting President Xi Jinping to take stock of the relationship

Chasing after China 'never works' as foreign policy strategy: Chang

Gordon Chang warns the Chinese are 'utterly ruthless' and suggests holding out on a meeting will make China 'worry.'

China expert Gordon Chang warned against the White House considering talks with President Xi Jinping following the Putin summit, Friday, telling "Mornings with Maria" that the Chinese are "utterly ruthless" and a meeting is ill-advised.

GORDON CHANG: The State Department is saying – and Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser – is saying that talks with Xi Jinping and Biden are just a matter of when, not if. I think this is being pushed by the White House. They say personal diplomacy is absolutely essential. Well, when it comes to the Chinese, they are utterly ruthless. And personal feelings have no part in their calculations. 

And we have this notion 'oh we just sit down and talk with them. They'll agree with us because we're Americans.' No, if we don't talk to the Chinese, they'll worry. If they'll worry, they might actually start acting better. But clearly, chasing after them never, never works.

White House considers meeting between Biden, Xi Jinping

