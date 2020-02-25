Walmart's 'Grumpy Gran' goes viral on social media

The void left by the late Grumpy Cat’s passing last year has been reportedly filled by a Maryland-based Walmart employee by the name of Charlene Mull, according to a Tuesday report from the New York Post.

Continue Reading Below

HOW MUCH WAS GRUMPY CAT WORTH?

Mull, 64, works at Walmart North East and has become a viral sensation after a series of photos of her scowling were distributed on the company’s social media accounts. Within the last two weeks, this “Grumpy Gran” has become an online sensation with tens of thousands of likes, comments and shares from entertained locals.

Whether she is posing with fellow employees, riding a kid-sized bike or having an indoor beach party, fans can’t get enough of Mull’s displeased pout.

SOCIAL MEDIA MAKES BREAKUPS MUCH WORSE: STUDY

Mull hasn’t just stolen the hearts of Marylanders — the newfound influencer has caught the attention of Walmart customers across the country.

One Facebook user by the name of Tiffenii Mumphrey is a self-proclaimed “fan from Texas,” who said, “Miss Charlene is the only reason I follow this Walmart page,” in a comment.

Another Facebook supporter by the name of Kayla Marie posted, “It’s a new goal to road trip to this Maryland Walmart from California just to go and visit Charlene. #GiveCharleneARaise.”

Mull’s co-worker Malgorzata Baker is credited as the Grumpy Gran photographer, according to the New York Post.

WENDY'S EMPLOYEES FIRED AFTER TIKTOK VIDEO OF MAN BATHING IN SINK SURFACES

Other employees of Walmart North East have been highlighted online, but none of them have caught on quite like Mull, which is apparent considering she has her own dedicated hashtag from the company known as #charleneinspired.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fans are so in love, more than 18,000 have petitioned to get Mull an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” via Change.org.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If Mull’s influencer career really is as illustrious as the late Grumpy Cat like some reports have claimed, it could be very profitable for the sexagenarian and it could mean a worthwhile retirement fund if she so chooses. Grumpy Cat’s net worth was a rumored $100 million. But her owner, Tabatha Bundesen, denied the amount in an interview with the Huffington Post.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Regardless of how much the actual dollar amount is, the money Grumpy Cat’s merch empire built through licensing the feline’s image is certainly nothing to scoff at, and the same could become true if Mull is lucky enough to follow Grumpy Cat’s footsteps.