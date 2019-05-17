How much was Grumpy Cat worth?

Grumpy Cat, the internet sensation who captivated millions with her sourpuss expression, passed away at age 7 this week.

Her owners made the announcement on social media Friday, noting that she experienced complications from a urinary tract infection and “passed away peacefully” Tuesday “in the arms of her mommy.”

Fans of the popular feline can buy Grumpy Cat merchandise including clothing, pillows, mugs and phone cases. At the height of her popularity, she starred in the Lifetime movie, “Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas” and was featured in a Honey Nut Cheerios commercial. The cat was even featured on the cover of New York Magazine and had a best-selling book.

With such an empire, how much was the cat worth?

There have been discrepancies over an exact figure. In 2014, the Daily Express reported Grumpy Cat earned $100 million. However, her owner, Tabatha Bundesen denied that report in an interview with the Huffington Post. She did not say how much the cat earned.

Internet sensation Grumpy Cat died at age 7, her owners announced Friday, May 17, 2019. (AP)

In 2018, a California jury awarded Grumpy Cat more than $700,000 in a federal lawsuit over the use of her identity. Bundesen won the lawsuit filed against the Grenade beverage company. She signed on for the cat to endorse a “Grumpy Cat Grumpuccino,” but the company subsequently used the feline’s image to help sell other products.

The cat, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, rose to fame after her photos were posted online in 2012. She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram and became a popular meme. The reason for her grumpy look was likely because she had a form of dwarfism, according to her website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.