Wendy's employees fired after video of man bathing in sink surfaces online

Several employees at a Wendy's restaurant in Michigan were fired after a TikTok video of a man taking a bath in the restaurant's kitchen sink surfaced online.

The video, which was posted on Facebook last Tuesday, shows a shirtless man submerged in a soap-filled Power Soak sink surrounded by cackling employees at a Wendy's in Greenville, Michigan, according to multiple reports.

The video has been viewed more than 327,000 times and shared nearly 2,000 times since being posted a week ago.

In the clip, a worker throws what appears to be a sponge at the man, telling him to "wash" himself. It is unclear if the man taking the bubble bath was an employee.

"It feels like a hot tub," he says. "I am just enjoying life."

The establishment is owned by Team Schostak Family Restaurants, who released a statement last week saying the video was "completely unacceptable" and that all the employees were fired immediately, according to WOOD TV.

"This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards," a statement from Team Schostak Vice President of Human Resources Christian Camp read. "Upon learning of this situation, all employees in the video were terminated immediately and the restaurant has been completely sanitized."

No health violations were reported after the health department visited the restaurant the day after the incident, the franchise owner told the outlet.

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is a family-owned multi-brand restaurant group that owns and operates 56 Wendy's locations throughout Michigan.

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants has not responded to FOX Business' request for comment.