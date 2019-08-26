Showtime greenlights "First Ladies" miniseries with Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama

Viola Davis will become First Lady, Michelle Obama, in a new drama series titled "First Ladies" coming soon to Showtime.

The network has fast-tracked a three-script commitment of the Davis produced series according to reporting by Deadline. The Oscar-winning actress is working alongside Lionsgate TV which is co-producing the series which will be set inside the first ladies realm of the White House, the East Wing.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Michelle Obama, earned her way into history, and this series, by spending eight years inside the White House married to Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States of America.

Viewers will also see two of Michelle Obama's predecessors -- Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt - in the series. No further casting information has been reported about the series by Cathy Schulman’s Welle Entertainment which focuses on female-empowering media.

Written by Aaron Cooley, "First Ladies" aims at going inside the White House and sharing with viewers the influential power these strong women yield during important decisions of their world leader male counterparts. The series will show these women as intelligent, charismatic, smart, and heroic, according to Deadline, who says it will be a side of the first ladies Americans do not get to see.

Most of the material for this series will be pulled from what is already known about these first ladies and what is in the public domain.

In addition to her work as Obama, Davis is wrapping up her sixth and final season of her Emmy Award-winning role as Annalise Keating in ABC’s hit drama series “How To Get Away With Murder,” which is due out this fall.