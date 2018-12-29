US-China trade: Trump says 'big progress' being made on potential deal

President Trump said on Saturday that “big progress” is being made on trade talks with China, and that a potential deal is moving along “very well.”

“Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China. Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The U.S. and China have been involved in a tit-for-tat trade battle throughout the course of 2018. The countries – the world’s two largest economies – have slapped tariffs on one another’s goods, though Washington and Beijing agreed on Dec. 1 to postpone further hikes in an effort to negotiate a deal that satisfies both sides.

The Trump administration has criticized China for its unfair trade practices and has accused the country of stealing American intellectual property and technology. Trump has pushed for Beijing to change its ways related to these issues, which have become a focal point of the trade dispute.