TikTok begins restoring service after Trump vows Day 1 executive order

TikTok said it was in the process of restoring operations in the U.S. Sunday, after President-elect Trump promised to issue an executive order to extend TikTok operations on Inauguration Day.

Some U.S. users reported being able to regain access to the app following Saturday's blackout.

Trump wrote on TRUTH Social that he is "asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!"

"I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security," the president-elect continued. "The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order."

"Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations," Trump said.

Trump is expected to be sworn in around noon ET Monday at the U.S. Capitol, officially taking office as the 47th president.

His Sunday post did not clarify how soon the extension would take effect or specify how long it would last.

As for the proposed national security deal, Trump said he would like "the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture."

"By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to [stay] up. Without U.S. approval, there is no TikTok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars - maybe trillions," Trump wrote. "Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose."

TikTok's account on X dedicated to releasing policy updates posted a statement later Sunday saying: "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service."



"We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive," the statement said. "It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

Apple and Google's app stores no longer had the TikTok app available as of 10:50 p.m. EST Saturday. President Biden signed a bipartisan law last spring mandating that TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, sell the platform by Sunday or else the platform would be banned in the United States.

The following pop-up message appeared for users who tried to access the TikTok app earlier Sunday: "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."

"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!" the message added.

Earlier Sunday, Trump issued a two-word message on TRUTH Social: "SAVE TIKTOK!"

Instead of utilizing the nine-month grace period to sell TikTok to an approved buyer, ByteDance, as well as TikTok, sued.



The law was upheld Friday by the U.S. Supreme Court, which pointed to national security risks due to the app's connection to China.

Trump previously indicated that he must "review" the ban before choosing a course of action and that he'd "most likely" grant TikTok a 90-day extension from the Jan. 19 deadline.

Under the law, the sitting president can extend the deadline by 90 days if a sale is in progress. ByteDance has previously rebuffed the idea of selling TikTok.

In a video posted on Friday, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew praised Trump for his "commitment to work with us to find a solution that keeps TikTok available in the United States. This is a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship."

