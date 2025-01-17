Walmart, Apple, Amazon and other CEOs attending Trump's inauguration events

A growing list of high-powered executives is heading to the nation's capital for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. However, tech industry leaders will make up the majority of the list, signaling the sector’s growing influence on the political and economic landscape.

Over the past two months, a range of business leaders—including some who have had a rocky history with Trump, who was temporarily banned from certain social networks—have met with him at Mar-a-Lago. These meetings underscore their willingness to work with the incoming administration before he is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Walmart confirmed to FOX Business that CEO Doug McMillon – who met with President-elect Trump at last week to discuss investing in the U.S., trade relations and innovation – will be in attendance.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk – who donated millions of dollars to Trump’s presidential campaign, and is poised to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – will be in attendance.

Musk posted on X that he was "honored" to sit alongside Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon Jeff Bezos will sit together *on the platform* alongside Cabinet picks and elected officials.

Musk has spoken at official events with the incoming president. For example, Musk delivered remarks at a Trump campaign rally in Washington, D.C. on Sunday and in October at Madison Square Garden in New York City .

Tech entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy, who will spearhead efforts to decrease government spending alongside Musk. will also be in attendance on Monday.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos and Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai, will reportedly be in attendance. OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will also allegedly be in attendance.

Following a long and testy relationship, Zuckerberg has made a substantial effort to ingratiate himself with Trump, recently rescinding progressive corporate policies.

Zuckerberg recently told podcast host Joe Rogan that he is done with "culturally neutered "elements of corporate America and said his company would embrace "masculine energy" in the future.

Similar to Zuckerberg, Washington Post owner Bezos has feuded with Trump in the past, particularly when it came to the newspaper's coverage of Trump.

Steve Feinberg, the head of Cerberus Capital Management, and nominee for Deputy Secretary of Defense, is slated to be in attendance along with Todd Ricketts, the co-owner of the Chicago Cubs.

However, the Coca-Cola Company CEO James Quincey, who met with President-elect Donald Trump to present a commemorative bottle of Diet Coke last week, won't be in attendance due to other business obligations, the company confirmed. Airbnb's CEO Brian Checksy also won't be in attendance.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is also missing the ceremony. The chief executive told Reuters he is celebrating the Lunar New Year with employees and their families.

