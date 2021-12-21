Expand / Collapse search
Varney: Biden omicron plan is a test of his leadership

President Biden to outline plans on tackling omicron variant

Stuart Varney: Biden’s omicron plan is a test of his leadership

FOX Business' Stuart Varney argues President Biden needs to show he’s in charge in his outlined plan to tackle the omicron variant. 

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued President Biden's plan to tackle the omicron variant will be a test of his leadership. 

COVID TESTING SITES SEARCH PART OF GOOGLE, BIDEN PARTNERSHIP

STUART VARNEY: In a few hours, the president addresses the nation. 

It’s not a press conference, no questions. It’s the president outlining his plan to tackle omicron, it’s a test of his leadership. 

Just two days after the Build Back Better debacle, he needs to show he's in charge, that he knows what he's doing.

We are told the plan has three parts:

Support for hospitals. 1,000 military personnel deployed to make sure they don't run short of supplies.

Access to free tests. The government will buy 500 million rapid tests and set up new testing sites.

Expand vaccination capacity. 

Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (AP Newsroom)

This is not a new direction, it’s more of what we've already seen.

And there'll be something else we've already seen, that is, singling out the un-vaccinated. 

A few days ago, the president warned that the unvaxxed will overwhelm hospitals in this "winter of illness and death." By the way, today is the first day of winter!

It’s been two years since the words 'COVID-19' first appeared. 

By now, many of us have COVID-fatigue. We're fed up with it! 

The president has to break through that. Early on, Biden suggested Trump had ‘bungled’ our COVID response.

Well now, he has to show he can rally the country. With rolling shutdowns, right before Christmas, that’s a tough job.