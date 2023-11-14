UFC's Dana White says he once told a sponsor to 'go f--- yourself' when asked to delete pro-Trump post

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White spoke on comedian Theo Von’s "This Past Weekend" podcast about being willing to tell off a sponsor when he was scolded for posting about former President Trump.

White talked about leading a company and deciding which sponsors to do business with, noting that major values are what can make or break a business relationship. White said in times of crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, "that’s when you find out who everybody really is, including some of your sponsors."

Von said when he hosted Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his podcast, several companies complained, asking for their ads to not appear on the episode or to have the episode taken down.

White praised Kennedy as an "old school Democrat" with "common sense" and noted a similar experience he had with sponsors after praising Trump.

"I posted a video for Trump, on my personal social media, and one of our big sponsors called and said, ‘Take that down.’ You know what I said? ‘Go f--- yourself,’" White told Von. "You vote for whoever you want to vote for, and I’ll vote for whoever I want to vote for. That’s how this works. I don’t even care who you’re voting for. It’s none of my f------ business. F--- you. Don’t ever f------ call me and tell me who to vote for."

"A lot of people feeling in fear these days, you know? A lot of people feeling in fear that if they don’t vote for certain people, they’re going to lose their jobs," Von responded.

"Think about how f------ crazy that is," White said, later arguing, "It will keep happening unless more people stand up for themselves and give them the ‘F--- you’ response."

Von then turned directly to the camera and addressed his sponsors.

"Well, I’m gonna tell my sponsors right now, if you don’t like what I f------ have on, I’ll tell you exactly what I’ll do: I’ll end my deals, and I’ll just sell direct to consumer for a lower price," he said.

