Two major California companies are providing security, telling workers to stay inside amidst crime wave

A crime surge in Oakland, California prompted two major employers in the state to provide security guards and even tell workers to stay inside for meals, according to local reports.

Blue Shield, a health insurance provider, and Clorox are hiring "security escorts" for workers to walk them to "BART, parking garages and restaurants," CBS News Bay Area reported.

A representative for Blue Shield told the San Francisco Chronicle that it would assist workers with "ride-hail services, secure parking and security guards" among the "various options" to keep workers safe.

Blue Shield told Fox News Digital in a statement that it "recognizes the public safety challenges in the City of Oakland, and we are committed to fully supporting our employees’ safety."

"We are providing various options for when they come into the office, including ridesharing services, paid parking and private security," the statement continued. "We remain hopeful and we are counting on city, county and state leaders coming together with the community to improve safety and revitalize our city."

Clorox told Fox News Digital that the "safety" and "security" of its workers is the company's top priority.

"Oakland has been our global headquarters for more than 110 years, and we are committed to making the city better and safer for everyone," the company said in a statement. "We’re actively working with local business leaders to identify ways we can collaborate to make Oakland safer for our collective workforce and the entire community."

These reports, which appear to be part of a broader trend affecting some major California businesses, come after a massive increase in crime in recent years.

The Chronicle reported that Oakland residents faced a "21% increase in violent crime last year over 2022."

"Robberies climbed 38%, and burglaries increased 23%. For the second consecutive year, the city logged 120 homicides," according to the outlet.

Blue Shield and Clorox are not the only companies in Oakland that are advising employees to take safety precautions when coming to and leaving work. Kaiser Permanente, the largest employer in Oakland, reportedly warned its employees to stay inside for meals after a string of local robberies, per a memo shared first by FOX KTVU.

Kaiser released a statement to multiple media outlets that indicated that the company was concerned with employee safety.

"Kaiser Permanente is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our employees and physicians across all of our locations," the company wrote. "We continually monitor our environments for concerns, review our practices and strengthen them wherever possible."

Kaiser also told Fox News Digital that Oakland was its "national headquarters" and that the company is "proud to serve the local community."

"We are working with city officials and community leaders on how we can support the Oakland economy and address crime while we maintain our unwavering commitment to the city," the statement continued.

Kaiser did not specifically respond to questions about whether it is considering moving its headquarters out of Oakland or out of California entirely.

Another California staple, In-N-Out, announced that it would close its Oakland location on March 24.

