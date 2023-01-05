Expand / Collapse search
Twitter not shocked by reports of Bed Bath & Beyond collapse: 'Abandoned post-apocalyptic store'

One user joked that 'It's the Beyond that did them in. Simply aimed too high'

Bed Bath & Beyond aisles video

Bed Bath & Beyond trying to declutter the store

Bed Bath & Beyond aisles

The news that retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond might be spiraling towards bankruptcy didn’t seem to shock those on Twitter, with journalists, hosts and users comparing visiting store locations to entering into an "abandoned, post-apocalyptic" nightmare. Others said it reminded them of a "dying mall." 

The chain warned shareholders on Thursday that it may not survive. Earnings are down a third from the previous year. President and CEO Sue Grove said in an update that the "company has concluded that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." 

This didn’t appear to be a shock on Twitter. Podcast host Grace Randolph told her 138,000 followers: "Yesterday, I went to a Bed Bath & Beyond and there were so few items on the shelves it was like being in an abandoned post-apocalyptic store." 

BED BATH & BEYOND TOUTS TURNAROUND AS LOSSES WIDEN

Bed Bath & Beyond store

Bed Bath & Beyond store in Marlton, N.J., Oct. 29, 2022

Cartoonist and writer John Leavitt offered a similar conclusion, noting, "Months and months ago I popped into a BB&B for some glasses and the store was in terminal Dying Mall mode." 

Tech journalist Paris Martineau insisted that "it is genuinely near impossible to find what you are looking for at Bed Bath & Beyond these days." She added, "I used to like browsing there pre-COVID, but now each store is like a sparsely stocked labyrinth." 

Bloomberg writer Claire Boston summarized the mounting bad news for the company, noting that "all options including bankruptcy" are on the table. 

Jokesters immediately jumped on Bed Bath and Beyond’s name. Podcast host @BrettRedacted snarked, "In a cost-cutting measure, Bed Bath will drop the Beyond." User Maria Teresa had a similar thought, mourning, "The Great Beyond comes for us all." William Bruce West offered this early eulogy on the company: "It's the Beyond that did them in. Simply aimed too high." 

BED BATH & BEYOND SHARES FALL AFTER SEC REQUESTS INFO

Bed Bath & Beyond logo

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at a Bed Bath &amp; Beyond store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

