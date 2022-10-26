Expand / Collapse search
Bed Bath & Beyond names new CEO

Sue Grove has been interim CEO since June 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday said Sue Grove will officially assume the role as chief executive officer after serving several months in an interim capacity. 

Gove, who has been serving as interim CEO since June 2022, was unanimously approved by the company's board of directors to continue leading the troubled company. She will also continue to serve on the company's board.

"Sue is the best person to serve at the helm of Bed Bath & Beyond and continue leading the Company," Harriet Edelman, independent chair of Bed Bath & Beyond's board, said in a statement. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 