Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

ECONOMY
Published

Trump-backed 'internet money' could drive trillion-dollar market and strengthen the dollar

Digital currency market could reach $3.7T by decade's end as legislation moves toward president's desk

close
Circle CEO, Chairman and co-founder Jeremy Allaire details IPO excitement, high-utility stablecoin, the GENIUS Act's 'excellent' points and the state of America's macroeconomy in a wide-ranging interview. video

Circle CEO says ‘we’re in the very early stages’ of stablecoin successes

Circle CEO, Chairman and co-founder Jeremy Allaire details IPO excitement, high-utility stablecoin, the GENIUS Act's 'excellent' points and the state of America's macroeconomy in a wide-ranging interview.

A revolution in the cryptocurrency world may soon go mainstream, as lawmakers move to formally regulate stablecoins, a digital currency designed to maintain a fixed value. 

"The internet is now colliding with the financial industry and the financial system," said Circle CEO and co-founder Jeremy Allaire on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday. "There’s an opportunity to build very significant scaled platforms and utilities in the same way that we've seen those built in other industries on the internet."

Circle is a New York-based company specializing in stablecoins. Going public in early June, Circle’s share prices saw an eye-popping surge on opening day, signaling a strong appetite for digital currency backed by real world assets. 

Stablecoin values are pegged to currencies like the U.S. dollar, unlike its more price-volatile competitor Bitcoin. This makes them more predictable for everyday use, and more attractive for many consumers and lawmakers. In Allaire’s terms, stablecoin is "over-the-top internet money." 

AMERICA'S POWER GRID FACES UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGE AS AI AND CRYPTO DRIVE DEMAND SKYWARD

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the company’s IPO on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Circle shares surged as much as 235% after the firm and some shareholders raised nearly $1.1 billion in an offering that was upsized twice amid strong investor demand.

Jeremy Allaire, chief executive officer of Circle Internet Financial Ltd., center, during the company's initial public offering (IPO) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Circle shares surged (Getty Images/Michael Nagle / Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, the first federal legislation focused on stablecoin regulation. It received bipartisan support and backing from President Donald Trump, who has embraced cryptocurrencies during his second term. The legislation could lay the groundwork for integrating stablecoins into the broader financial system. 

STABLECOIN BILL, ORIGINALLY BIPARTISAN, HITS SNAG AS DEMS SPLINTER

"It’s an excellent piece of legislation," said Allaire of the bill. "It’s wonderful to see our political leaders, our economic leaders kind of embracing this and working towards it. I think [the] GENIUS Act is, I believe, going to get picked up and get brought to the president's desk in the near future."

Supporters say stablecoins could help cement the U.S. dollar’s dominance on the global stage by turning it into a frictionless, exportable digital currency.

VANCE DECLARES 'CRYPTO FINALLY HAS A CHAMPION' IN TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

close
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the company’s historic debut on the New York Stock Exchange. video

Stablecoin issuer Circle makes historic debut on NYSE

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the company’s historic debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

TRUMP SLAMS 'STUPID' FED CHAIR POWELL AHEAD OF INTEREST RATE DECISION

"This is great for the dollar," said Allaire. "It turns digital dollars into an export product of the United States, and it proliferates the digital dollars across the internet. And so, if we're in a digital currency space race with China, or with other countries, or BRICS, or what have you, this is a huge way to win."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed that optimism in a post on X, writing in part: "Recent reporting projects that stablecoins could grow into a $3.7 trillion market by the end of the decade."

TIM SCOTT TOUTS GENIUS ACT PASSAGE AS A ‘HISTORIC’ WIN FOR FINANCIAL MARKETS

At its core, Allaire argues, stablecoins offer a safer, smarter approach to digital finance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is a very powerful force," he said. "You're not holding a bank's credit risk. You're holding the U.S. government's short-term Treasuries. And so, it's a powerful model that I think just intuitively people understand. It's a safer, higher-utility form of money."

close
Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., discusses the House passing President Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' as the Senate preps for a rewrite, the U.S. holding nuclear talks with Iran in Rome and the GENIUS Act. video

Americans need to lead in stablecoin industry, GOP senator says

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., discusses the House passing President Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' as the Senate preps for a rewrite, the U.S. holding nuclear talks with Iran in Rome and the GENIUS Act.