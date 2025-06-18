Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Federal Reserve
Published

Trump slams 'stupid' Fed Chair Jerome Powell ahead of interest rate decision

Fed faces growing political pressure from Trump administration to lower interest rates

close
'Making Money' host Charles Payne discusses President Donald Trump's jab at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell following a softer-than-expected CPI report. video

Trump calls Fed chief Powell 'numbskull' over rate cuts

'Making Money' host Charles Payne discusses President Donald Trump's jab at Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell following a softer-than-expected CPI report.

President Donald Trump slammed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, hours before the central bank's interest rate decision, calling him "a stupid person."

"We have a stupid person, frankly, at the Fed," Trump said. "He probably won't cut today. Europe had 10 cuts and we had none. I guess he's a political guy, I don't know. He's a political guy who's not a smart person. But he's costing the country a fortune."

The Fed will announce its latest decision on whether to cut interest rates on Wednesday.

GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS UNDERMINING CENTRAL BANK INDEPENDENCE HAS ECONOMIC REPERCUSSIONS

Trump looks while Jerome Powell speaks

President Donald Trump, left, called Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell a "stupid person" ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision on Wednesday. ( SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged this week, which would make it four straight meetings in which the central bank has left rates unchanged. The benchmark federal funds rate has been at a target range of 4.25% to 4.5% since the Fed's last interest rate cut in December.

VANCE ECHOES TRUMP'S CALL FOR FED'S POWELL TO CUT INTEREST RATES: 'MONETARY MALPRACTICE'

"If he's worried about inflation, that's OK, I understand that," Trump said. "I don't think there's going to be any, so far there hasn't."

Jerome Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell responds to a question during an on-stage discussion at a meeting of The Economic Club of Washington at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades / Reuters Photos)

The president added, "We have a man who just refuses to lower the Fed rate. Just refuses to do it. And he's not a smart person. I don't even think he's that political. I think he hates me, but that's OK."

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media accompanied by workers during the installation of a new flagpole on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 18, 2025.

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media accompanied by workers during the installation of a new flagpole on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 18, 2025. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

The Fed and Powell have faced mounting political pressure from the Trump administration to lower rates to spur the economy.

Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday echoed Trump’s calls for the Fed to cut interest rates.

"The president has been saying this for a while, but it's even more clear: the refusal by the Fed to cut rates is monetary malpractice," Vance wrote in a post on X.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trump most recently bashed the Fed chair earlier this month after the release of a stronger-than-expected May jobs report.

"'Too Late' at the Fed is a disaster!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Europe has had 10 rate cuts, we have had none. Despite him, our Country is doing great. Go for a full point, Rocket Fuel!"