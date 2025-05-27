Expand / Collapse search
IPOs
Stablecoin giant Circle targets $6.7B valuation in IPO

Circle Internet Group plans NYSE listing under ticker symbol 'CRCL' with shares priced between $24 and $26

Circle Chairman, CEO and co-founder Jeremy Allaire comments on 'America's first digital dollar,' the SEC's and cryptocurrency's relationship and the company's goals to go public. video

Digital currency is a 'technology superpower dollar' that 'expands' America's role: Circle CEO

(Reuters) - Circle Internet said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of up to $6.71 billion on a fully diluted basis in its New York initial public offering, as the stablecoin giant looks to tap into growing optimism around cryptocurrency.

President Donald Trump's administration has embraced cryptocurrencies and pledged a more "rational" approach to digital asset regulations, encouraging companies from the industry to go public.

New York-based Circle and some existing investors are looking to raise up to $624 million by offering 24 million shares priced between $24 and $26 apiece.

Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management has indicated its intention to buy up to $150 million shares of Circle in the IPO.

BITCOIN HOVERS NEAR RECORD HIGH AS INVESTORS FLOCK TO CRYPTO SAFE HAVEN AMID GEOPOLITICAL UNCERTAINTY

circle logo on a computer

The Circle logo arranged in New York, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Circle is offering 9.6 million shares in the offering, while selling shareholders, including venture capital firms Accel and General Catalyst, are parting ways with 14.4 million shares.

Founded in 2013, Circle is the principal operator of stablecoin USDC, which has a market capitalization of over $60 billion, according to crypto market tracker CoinGecko.

CRYPTO EXCHANGE KRAKEN IPO SET FOR 2026: REPORT

Circle Internet Group is making a second attempt at listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The U.S. flags hang on the building of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Nov. 6, 2024.  (Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File Photo / Reuters)

Stablecoins are crypto tokens whose value is pegged to a stable asset to protect from wild volatility. In the case of the USDC, the value was pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Circle's flotation would be one of the biggest crypto listings since Coinbase Global's stock market debut in 2021.

Mike Novogratz's crypto investment company Galaxy Digital debuted on the Nasdaq earlier this month.

USDC logo on phone

The CEO, chairman and co-founder of Circle - which manages digital currency USDC - talks the "tremendous" growth and stability seen in the digital dollar. (Photo Illustration by Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Circle had previously attempted to go public through a $9 billion blank-check deal with Bob Diamond-backed SPAC, but the deal fell apart in late 2022.

Circle, which has tapped 15 banks for the IPO, will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CRCL."

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil and Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)