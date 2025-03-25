Expand / Collapse search
Tom Homan tears into judge's 'disgusting' claim that 'Nazis got better treatment' than deported Venezuelans

US Circuit Judge Patricia Millett claimed that Nazis had more authority to contest their removal during World War II

Homan slams judge over deported Venezuelan remarks: 'I don't even know what that comparison even means'

Border czar Tom Homan tore into an appellate court judge for suggesting that Nazis had more rights to contest their removal under the Alien Enemies Act during World War II than Venezuelan illegal immigrants deported by the Trump administration.

U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett made the comparison while questioning government lawyer Drew Ensign during a hearing on Monday, pressing him on whether those being deported had time to challenge accusations that they were Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members.

TOM HOMAN UNLOADS ON REP. JASMINE CROCKETT'S CLAIM THAT ILLEGALLY ENTERING US IS NOT A CRIME

judge and homan split

U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett (left) claimed that Nazis "got better treatment" under the Alien Enemies Act than Venezuelan illegal immigrants deported by the Trump administration. Border czar Tom Homan (right) rebuked the notion. (Varney & Co./Screengrab)

"There were no procedures in place to notify people. Nazis got better treatment under the Alien Enemies Act than has happened here," she said, drawing a rebuke from Ensign.

Homan fired back the next day on "Varney & Co."

"It's disgusting… comparing this to the Nazis…. I don't even know what the comparison even means," he said.

TOM HOMAN CALLS OUT ‘RADICAL’ JUDGE FOR ‘DEFYING LOGIC’ WITH RULING TO STALL TRUMP DEPORTATIONS

Tom Homan reiterates vow to locate, deport criminal migrants: 'We're not done'

"I know we follow the process. The President of the United States, through his proclamation, invoked the authority he has within the Alien Enemies Act, an act that was enacted by Congress and signed by a president. We're enforcing the law with the laws that are already on the books."

Homan also reacted to Millett's comments on Tuesday's "Fox & Friends," telling co-host Lawrence Jones that top officials identified the deported illegal immigrants as TdA members after "hours" of investigations.

Judge Boasberg is 'usurping the power of the president,' GOP rep says

"I'm sick of these radical judges. Why don't they talk to Laken Riley's family? What due process did she have? Talk to the [families of] other women who were raped and murdered in this country by TdA gang members. Talk to the family of the young lady who was burned alive on a subway.

"We did the right thing. We're keeping President Trump's promise. We're going to arrest every single one of these people."