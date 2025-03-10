Tom Homan unloads on Rep. Jasmine Crockett's claim that illegally entering US is not a crime

Border czar Tom Homan fired back at Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett over her recent claim that illegally entering the U.S. is "not a crime" despite being in violation of federal law.

"It's a crime to end the country legally under title 8, United States Code 1325, and it's really pathetic that any member of Congress doesn't understand what the law says," Homan said Monday on FOX Business.

"They broke the law…" he continued. "It is a criminal violation to enter the country illegally. If you've entered a prior, it's a felony. I've been saying this for I don't know how long… it's a crime to enter this country, and we're going to enforce those laws."

HOMAN, AOC CLASH OVER WEBINAR TO HELP IMMIGRANTS ‘EVADE’ ICE RAIDS: ‘I THOUGHT I EDUCATED HER’

During a weekend appearance on MSNBC’s "The Katie Phang Show," the Texas Democrat discussed her performance at a recent House committee hearing on sanctuary city policies, where she explained to the audience that illegally entering the country was not a "crime" but a "civil accusation."

"It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally… It’s not a crime. Which is why they’re [Republicans] so frustrated, because they really want our local law enforcement to go out and round up people when they could be looking out for the murderers and the sexual abusers, as well as the robbers. They want them to go and round people up on civil accusations," she said.

BILL MAHER KNOCKS REP. JASMINE CROCKETT, QUESTIONS HER STATUS AS 'BIG LEADER' IN DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Entering the U.S. illegally is considered a federal misdemeanor punishable by fines and up to six months in jail for first-time offenders. Repeat offenders can be subjected to fines and up to two years in prison, with more significant punishments for those who have reentered after committing multiple misdemeanor crimes or a felony crime.

Overstaying an authorized "period of stay," such as a work visa, is not considered a criminal offense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.