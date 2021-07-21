Tom Homan guarantees ‘violent encounter’ with drug cartel, fatal smuggling incident will occur at border

As the Biden administration enables the crisis at the border to worsen, former acting ICE director Tom Homan says he can guarantee a violent drug-involved incident will occur.

"There’s absolutely going to be a violent encounter with the drug cartels, I can almost guarantee it," he told "The Evening Edit" Wednesday. "I will guarantee there’s going to be a big smuggling incident where many people die, the migrants themselves."

Homan backed his prediction with the fact that tractor-trailer smuggling is once again on the rise, and pointed fingers at the administration for neglecting to slow the flow of crossers.

"They just keep feeding and feeding the fire," he said.

Texas farmers and ranchers have come together to sue the Biden administration for illegal immigrants trespassing and damaging property near the border and Homan agreed the suit has legs to stand on in court.

"The ranchers have a good case and thank god they’re suing," he said.

Homan shared that when he was a border patrol agent back in the ‘80s, he waded through valleys filled knee-high with dirty diapers, empty bottles and clothing which plugged up the canals and witnessed immigrants stealing farmers’ trucks.

The former ICE head disclosed that he’s already involved in several other Texas lawsuits including the moratorium on deportations and ICE priority lawsuit.

"So I’m working with the Texas attorney general to sue the administration because not only are they ignoring the law," he said. "They’re breaking the law. And we need to take them to court."

Homan warned that many drug traffickers would not hesitate to take violent action in order to protect the expensive fentanyl supply, as overdoses continue to skyrocket.

"This isn’t just a border issue. That fentanyl is going all across the country," he said. "If someone dies of a drug overdose, or fentanyl, in Ohio or New York, you can almost guarantee that came across the southwest border."

"This is just not an immigration issue," he repeated. "It is a national security issue. It’s a drug pandemic issue. It’s a human trafficking issue… And the Biden administration is ignoring it."