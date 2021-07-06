Allen West running for governor to ‘protect Texas’ and its 'porous' border

Allen West, Republican candidate for Texas governor, said Tuesday that the "porous" southern border is one of the main reasons he is running on FOX Business’ "Varney & Co."

ALLEN WEST: I'm not running against Governor Abbott -- I'm running for Texas. And after announcing this past Sunday, Independence Day, I caught a flight down to Rio Grande Valley. And we did a video at about two o'clock in the morning from the Roma sector right on the Rio Grande River.

I watched 80 people come across the Rio Grande River into the state of Texas, where they were collected up and they were marched up and they jumped on a bus and they were transported to, I guess, a Border Patrol detainee facility and who knows where they go from there. So we have a porous border.

And I understand that Joe Biden wants an open borders policy, but we need to have leadership here in the state of Texas that protects Texas, makes sure that we have safe and secure neighborhoods and communities. Texas is the number one state in the United States of America for human sex trafficking. So that's one of the reasons why I feel it's important to have the right type of principal leadership at the head of the state of Texas.

