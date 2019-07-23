Tom Hanks’ Mister Rogers revealed in new trailer, expected to make box office gold

article

Clad in Mister Roger’s signature cardigan sweater, changing into his lace-up shoes, Tom Hanks’ Mister Rogers was revealed in Sony’s trailer, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

The movie follows the legendary public-television host, who befriends a skeptical journalist charged with writing a profile on America’s friendliest neighbor.

The biopic is expected to make a big splash for the Thanksgiving box office, given 2018’s record-breaking documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.” It became the highest-grossing biodoc of all time, crossing the $20 million threshold.

Director Marielle Heller (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) told Entertainment Weekly the film was shot in the Pittsburgh studio where the show took place, hiring some of the crew that worked on the program.

Hollywood’s nicest guy will be saying “hello neighbor” in theatres November 22.

