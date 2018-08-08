This Grammy-winning artist says Spotify, Apple not hurting his craft

Country music legend Lyle Lovett’s first album was released in 1986, but the star is showing no signs of slowing down.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said recently in an interview he is worried “about the humanity being drained out of music, about it becoming a bits-and-bytes kind of world instead of the art and craft,” but the four-time Grammy winner told FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday that while the way people receive music has changed, the way it’s created hasn’t.

“Anything that gets the music to folks who want to listen is a good thing,” said Lovett, who is currently on tour with his “Large Band,” made up of 14 musicians. “I just want the show to be interesting and I want people to be able to hear how great these musicians are,” he added.

The country star’s career started well before the digital age platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, and he said he has noticed a shift in how people are finding music today – a time where physical CDs are being replaced by download buttons.

“It’s how people receive their music, how they buy music,” Lovett said. “The digital delivery has certainly made listening to music really convenient.”