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Massachusetts town weighs 50% property tax hike as residents push back

Finance expert warns that leaving local governments primarily dependent on property taxes 'is not sustainable'

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FOX Business' Gerri Willis joins 'Varney & Co.' to report on South Hadley, Massachusetts, residents voting on a 50% property tax hike as retirees warn of being priced out and a broader tax revolt grows nationwide. video

Massachusetts town votes on shocking 50% property tax hike

FOX Business' Gerri Willis joins 'Varney & Co.' to report on South Hadley, Massachusetts, residents voting on a 50% property tax hike as retirees warn of being priced out and a broader tax revolt grows nationwide.

A Massachusetts town is asking homeowners to absorb what many are calling a staggering increase, a proposed 50% increase in property taxes that could add thousands of dollars to annual bills and intensify pressure on already strained household budgets.

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FOX Business’ Gerri Willis joined FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." to report on a contentious vote in South Hadley, where the proposal is exposing a widening gap between rising municipal costs and what residents say they can realistically afford.

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FOX Business’ Gerri Willis joins 'Varney & Co.' to report on the growing red vs. blue state divide over taxes, as new wealth levies target billionaires, property tax revolts spread nationwide and a wave of income tax cuts reshapes the economy video

Lawmakers push aggressive tax hikes on wealthy as critics warn of economic fallout

FOX Business’ Gerri Willis joins 'Varney & Co.' to report on the growing red vs. blue state divide over taxes, as new wealth levies target billionaires, property tax revolts spread nationwide and a wave of income tax cuts reshapes the economy

The scale of the increase stands out even as property taxes climb nationwide. Homeowners collectively paid nearly $400 billion in property taxes in 2025, with the average bill rising to more than $4,400, according to ATTOM data. At the same time, home values dipped slightly last year, creating a disconnect that is leaving many taxpayers paying more on assets that are not gaining value.

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Voting booth at a polling location.

Voting booth at a polling location during early voting. (Getty Images)

In South Hadley, officials argue the hike is necessary to keep pace with sharply rising expenses, including employee healthcare costs that have surged more than 40%. Without additional revenue, local services, from school programs to public safety, could face cuts.

Those pressures are not unique. As pandemic-era federal aid fades, municipalities across the country are increasingly leaning on property taxes to close budget gaps, particularly in the Northeast and Midwest, where rates are already among the highest.

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New York gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman discusses how he plans to defeat Kathy Hochul and addresses New York tax and regulatory issues on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Blakeman's race versus Hochul tightens as New York faces exodus, tax backlash

New York gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman discusses how he plans to defeat Kathy Hochul and addresses New York tax and regulatory issues on 'Mornings with Maria.'

That reliance is raising broader concerns about sustainability.

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Government Finance Officers Association CEO Chris Morrill said relying heavily on property taxes to fund local governments is "not sustainable" long-term and could lead to more referendums like the one currently underway in South Hadley.

The debate unfolding in one small town is quickly becoming part of a much larger national conversation over how far property taxes can be pushed before homeowners push back.

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