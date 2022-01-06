Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Varney: Today the Democrats bring back Trump hatred

Biden's failures stem from the reversal of Trump's policies, Varney said

Stuart Varney reflects on the first anniversary of the Capitol riots.

Stuart Varney: Today the Democrats bring back Trump hatred

Stuart Varney reflects on the first anniversary of the Capitol riots.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued that Democrats will use the Capitol riots to their advantage in the 2022 midterm elections.

STUART VARNEY: January 6 – this is the day the Democrats bring back Trump hatred. 

They've made a mess of just about everything, so why not go back to the old standby. 

They are hoping to turn around their political fortunes by claiming to save democracy.

VARNEY RIPS BIDEN OVER COVID MESSAGING: WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE

Their allies in the media are piling on. 

Why not? They miss their old nemesis.

It was a riot. Ugly, embarrassing and frankly, disgraceful. It's still shocking to see those rioters swarming through the capitol building, lounging around in the speaker's chair. 

And you're going to be seeing it over and over again, throughout this election year. 

Speaker Pelosi’s select committee may hold prime time, televised hearings this summer. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP  / AP Newsroom)

The whisper is they may try to indict Mr. Trump for obstruction of Congress.

Marc Elias, the powerful democrat election lawyer, tweeted this:

‘My prediction for 2022: before the midterm election we will have a serious discussion about whether individual Republican House members could be disqualified from serving in congress. We may even see litigation.’ 

This is all about November’s elections. 

Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise joins ‘Kudlow’ as he believes Democrats face tough odds in midterm elections. video

Potential ‘red wave’ for midterm elections

Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise joins ‘Kudlow’ as he believes Democrats face tough odds in midterm elections.

The democrats have racked up high disapproval ratings on all the key issues from inflation to COVID, from schools to the border. So, they hope to keep power by beating up trump throughout the spring and summer.

I don't think it will work. After all, Biden’s failures stem from his reversal of Trump policies. 

You want to put him in the spotlight again? That could backfire. And besides, outside the media and the fever swamps of the Democrat Party, is anyone really talking about this? 

Not exactly kitchen table stuff is it?