Varney rips Biden over COVID messaging: We’ve been here before

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney ripped President Biden's "confusing" messaging on COVID during his latest "My Take," arguing the U.S. has "been here before" with the president as he blames others for problems that come up.

STUART VARNEY: The president is confused, and he's lashing out. Blaming others.

Here he is again going after the unvaccinated.

Biden: ‘Let me be absolutely clear: we have in hand all the vaccines we need to get every American fully vaccinated, including the booster shot. So, there is no excuse — no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated. This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated.’

Wrong! Fully vaccinated people are getting omicron, sometimes twice. Vaccination has not stopped or even slowed down the latest virus serge.

Then there's the president's confusing statement on testing.

Biden: 'I know this remains frustrating. Believe me, it's frustrating to me. But we're making improvements... With more capacity for in-person tests. We should see waiting lines shortened, and more appointments freed up... Google, COVID test near me... just find out where they are.'

Simple as that. Just Google it!

More confusion: New CDC testing guidelines just don't make sense...

After isolation, test if you want to?

Best approach: use an antigen test.

Ok, but can you find one?

Negative results don't rule out infection!

Where does that leave you?

We've been here before: a problem comes up, and the president blames anyone but himself or his policies.

Meat price inflation? It’s the wicked 'meat conglomerates'

High gas prices? Investigate the gas stations!

High oil prices? Blame big oil.

Illegal immigration? Blame corruption in Central America, and climate change.

I think the president should hold a real, full-scale press conference: the kind Donald Trump gave almost every day.

That way, President Biden could back up his blame-game allegations. And he could clear up his confusing statements.

Don't hold your breath. The last thing his handlers want is for Joe Biden to go off prompter.