Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris can do no wrong in the media's eyes

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the mainstream media's immediate push to boost Kamala Harris by "scrubbing clean" her poor record while vilifying the "hated" Donald Trump.

STUART VARNEY: It didn't take long. The media's "rapid response team" swung into action the moment President Biden stepped aside.

Immediately, Donald Trump became the villain.

GOOGLE OMITS SEARCH RESULTS FOR FAILED TRUMP ASSASSINATION; BIG TECH ACCUSED OF ELECTION MANIPULATION

He always had been, but now there was a new urgency because Kamala Harris looked like a shaky candidate who would probably be defeated by the hated Trump.

Can't have that.

Trump said he had "taken a bullet for democracy." Or did he? Was it a bullet or shrapnel?

Anything to undermine the image of a fighting, resilient former president.

TRUMP DELIVERS KEYNOTE AT WORLD'S LARGEST BITCOIN CONFERENCE

Trump's going to be a dictator. He said so himself, although that left out three words. Only "on day one."

Trump said he had avoided an assassin's bullet because he felt "God was on his side."

The secular humanists who run most media, laughed contemptuously at that.

Then he named JD Vance as his running mate and opposition researchers went into high gear, checking everything he had ever said or done.

"Childless cat-ladies" was not easy to explain to women.

The same with Trump calling Harris "dumb as a rock." The media played that up big time. They know Trump's language is a turn off.

POSSIBLE KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENCY SHOULD CONCERN BUSINESS OWNERS

By comparison, Harris can do no wrong, and that includes her sorry record on the border.

They spent days trying to show Harris was never the border czar, even though she obviously was.

She called for medical coverage for all migrants and the abolition of ICE.

Her record was scrubbed clean.

She called for guaranteed income programs, student loan bail-outs, free community college and the abolition of private health insurance.

All of that is conveniently forgotten in the rush to boost Harris and slam Trump.

POLLSTER FINDS ‘ASTOUNDING CHANGE’ IN DEMOCRATIC ELECTORATE SINCE HARRIS' ASCENSION

A week ago, polls showed Trump way out front. Now it's a neck-and-neck race.

Trump is playing defense. Harris is enjoying a honeymoon.

Such is the power of the media industry which has hated Trump from day one.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE