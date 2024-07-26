Possible Kamala Harris presidency should concern small business owners, entrepreneur says

Serial entrepreneur Shawn Meaike feels business owners across America are realizing they have it "a lot harder today" under the Biden-Harris administration than they did when former President Trump resided in the White House – and a Kamala Harris presidency should spook capitalists.

Meaike grew up "broke," but is now worth "in excess of nine figures" after building successful businesses in real estate, waste management and life insurance. Nowadays, he’s passionate about mentoring young entrepreneurs who are hungry for similar accomplishments. Meaike said that lately, a lot of the business owners who come to him for advice have done an about-face politically.

"I’ve had a lot of people… that have never voted Republican, that are businessmen and businesswomen, that have said to me, ‘This current administration has made it virtually impossible for my business to survive,’" Meaike told Fox News Digital.

Meaike said he lived the American dream, and feels that anyone with such goals will be impacted by November’s election.

"I think businessmen and women are definitely concerned about a presidency that is led by Kamala. I really think they are, and I think as far left as she is, they probably should be," Meaike said.

"I think that that's a very valid concern, and it breaks my heart because America has been built on entrepreneurship… entrepreneurial spirit," he continued. "And, it's a lot harder today than it was when Trump took office."

Meaike said President Biden and Vice President Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, have implemented policies, and proposed others, that hurt entrepreneurs.

The Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is set to expire next year, which would result in a major tax increase for most Americans. In 2020, Harris’ failed primary campaign plan called for a tax on stock and bond trades, a fee for carbon pollution and increased corporate taxes. Harris’ 2024 tax plan has not been unveiled, but Meaike said Biden and Harris offer plenty of other ways to turn off capitalists.

Harris has been blamed by Republicans for inflation, as she was the tiebreaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Other Biden-Harris administration policies have also crippled business owners and their employees, according to Meaike.

"All the policies are advantageous for people that are not building a business. They're not advantageous to you out there trying to do your own thing. There's too much regulation," he said.

Meaike claimed minimum wage hikes have made it harder for business owners to hire new employees, and inflation has limited disposable income needed for small businesses to thrive. He also feels the lack of law and order during the Biden-Harris administration has hurt entrepreneurs.

"People want to be safe. They don't want stores robbed in Oakland, and the police take three hours to respond. They don't want people to lose their American dream. They don't want people to come down the street, burn the flag, spray paint monuments, threaten people... people don't want that," Meaike said.

"They want to go to work. They want to be safe. They want to pay the mortgage. They want to take care of the kids," he continued. "It's not that complicated."

The White House insists the Biden-Harris administration has been great for small business owners.

In June, the White House "announced over 18 million new business applications" during Biden administration.

"My Administration is supporting this unprecedented wave of entrepreneurship with historic investments in small businesses and communities across the country," President Biden said in a statement.

As voters decide who to support in November’s critical election, Meaike feels only one candidate will look out for capitalists.

"Say what you want about Donald Trump. He's a businessman," Meaike said.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.