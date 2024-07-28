Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Donald Trump
Published

Google feature omits search results for failed Trump assassination, big tech accused of election manipulation

Google search of failed assassination attempt came up with autocomplete results related to other presidents and figures

close
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., provides insight on growing fears over the technology on 'The Evening Edit.' video

What are the dangers of artificial intelligence?

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., provides insight on growing fears over the technology on 'The Evening Edit.'

Google users searching for the attempted assassination of former President Trump were miffed when the desired results failed to populate on the search engine. 

Instead, the website autocomplete feature omitted the results of the July 13 shooting, drawing criticism from social media users who accused the big tech giant of trying to influence the presidential election. 

Screenshots from Google instead showed reccommended search results of the failed assassination of Ronald Reagan and the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, whose death sparked World War I, the shooting of Bob Marley and the failed attempt on former President Gerald Ford. 

META ADDING AI DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENT FOR 2024 ELECTION ADS

Donald Trump assassination attempt

Former President Trump raises his fist after being shot in an assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Even the keywords "Trump assassination attempt" yielded no additional terms from Google, according to users. 

"Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris," Donald Trump Jr., wrote on X. "We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable."

A Google spokesperson told FOX Business that there was no "manual action taken on these predictions."

"Our systems have protections against Autocomplete predictions associated with political violence, which were working as intended prior to this horrific event occurring," the spokesperson said. "We’re working on improvements to ensure our systems are more up to date."

GOOGLE TO REQUIRE POLITICAL ADS TO DISCLOSE USE OF AI DURING 2024 ELECTION CYCLE

Google screenshots

Screenshots show Google's autocomplete search feature results for the failed assassination attempt on former President Trump. (Google / Fox News)

The company spokesperson said the autocomplete feature is "just a tool to help people save time" and they can still search for anything they want. 

"Following this terrible act, people turned to Google to find high quality information – we connected them with helpful results, and will continue to do so," the company said. 

Google headquarters

Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California, on March 23, 2024. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Big tech companies have been accused by conservatives in the past of silencing conservative voices and omitting search results harmful to Democratic figures. 