Google feature omits search results for failed Trump assassination, big tech accused of election manipulation

Google users searching for the attempted assassination of former President Trump were miffed when the desired results failed to populate on the search engine.

Instead, the website autocomplete feature omitted the results of the July 13 shooting, drawing criticism from social media users who accused the big tech giant of trying to influence the presidential election.

Screenshots from Google instead showed reccommended search results of the failed assassination of Ronald Reagan and the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, whose death sparked World War I, the shooting of Bob Marley and the failed attempt on former President Gerald Ford.

Even the keywords "Trump assassination attempt" yielded no additional terms from Google, according to users.

"Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris," Donald Trump Jr., wrote on X. "We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable."

A Google spokesperson told FOX Business that there was no "manual action taken on these predictions."

"Our systems have protections against Autocomplete predictions associated with political violence, which were working as intended prior to this horrific event occurring," the spokesperson said. "We’re working on improvements to ensure our systems are more up to date."

The company spokesperson said the autocomplete feature is "just a tool to help people save time" and they can still search for anything they want.

"Following this terrible act, people turned to Google to find high quality information – we connected them with helpful results, and will continue to do so," the company said.

Big tech companies have been accused by conservatives in the past of silencing conservative voices and omitting search results harmful to Democratic figures.