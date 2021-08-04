Fox Business Network announces new primetime lineup focused on success stories across key American industries

Fox Business Network will debut a new primetime programming slate, "FBN Prime," that will celebrate American industry and ingenuity when it premieres on September 20, the network announced on Wednesday.

"We are thrilled to introduce a new engaging and inspirational primetime lineup focused on success stories across key American industries to our loyal viewers," FBN president Lauren Petterson said.

VARNEY ON AG REPORT ON CUOMO: 'IT'S TIME FOR THE GOVERNOR TO GO'

The long-form series lineup will feature a variety of Fox News Media stars, including Stuart Varney, Cheryl Casone, John Rich and Kacie McDonnell, along with TV veteran Mike Rowe, a longtime advocate for the nation’s unsung heroes.

"How America Works" is a new hour-long series narrated by Rowe that will showcase the Americans that work nonstop to keep our infrastructure in working order. "How America Works with Mike Rowe," will air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

RYAN SEACREST IS NOW ASKING $74.5 MILLION FOR HIS LOS ANGELES ESTATE WITH AN UNDERGROUND GARAGE

"American Built with Stuart Varney" will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, as FBN’s top-rated host dives into the design and ingenuity of iconic American landmarks with back-to-back episodes of the show that began on Fox Nation.

Varney, who will still host "Varney & Co" weekdays from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, will interview renowned architects, engineers and historians about engineering marvels that help make America the leader in innovation and growth.

"American Dream Home with Cheryl Casone" will air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, as back-to-back episodes of the half-hour show follow families while they hunt for their perfect house. Kacie McDonnell’s popular Fox Nation program, "Mansion Global," will now air on FBN Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET.

McDonnell explores the most lavish properties in the country, from mega mansions to expensive high rises for a peek inside luxury real estate listings.

"American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch," a Fox Business original series, airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET as the Dale brothers attempt to mine 800 acres of previously worked land for gold in the wild mountain valley of Bear Gulch, Montana. The location holds special meaning for the five brothers as their father, grandfather and uncles all spent their lives dedicated to mining the area, where they believe a family secret will help prove there’s still millions to be found.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Rich, an American country music star, will host "The Pursuit! with John Rich" on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET. The series, which also originally premiered on Fox Nation, will air all-new episodes featuring in-depth interviews with music stars, celebrities and entrepreneurs.

Fox Business network will air special encore presentations of the week’s most popular FBN Prime programming on Thursdays from 8-10 p.m. ET.

As part of the revamped lineup, "Kennedy" will move to 7 p.m. ET. The network's Friday night lineup, featuring "Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street," "WSJ @ Large with Gerry Baker" and "Barron’s Roundtable" will remain in place.