Stuart Varney: Elon Musk puts the 'fear of God' in the deep state

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the impact Elon Musk is having on the election after the Tesla CEO announced his America PAC would award $1M every day to a voter who signs his petition supporting the First and Second Amendments.

STUART VARNEY: There's one private citizen who is having an outsize impact on this election.

Maybe it's inevitable, since Elon Musk has an outsized fortune and an outsized personality. He's all-in for Trump.

ELON MUSK KICKS OFF MILLION-DOLLAR GIVEAWAY FOR SIGNERS OF PRO-TRUMP PETITION

On Saturday, he gave a check for $1 million to an audience member at his rally who had signed his petition pledging to support free speech and the right to bear arms.

Sign the petition and you're in the lottery. He will do this every day for the next week in Pennsylvania.

Then the million dollars a day will be extended to other swing states. Democrats are not happy. They question its legality.

They are also upset with Musk's promise to slash the size and power of government bureaucracy.

PENNSYLVANIA GOV CALLS ELON MUSK'S MILLION-DOLLAR GIVEAWAY FOR SIGNING PRO-TRUMP PETITION ‘DEEPLY CONCERNING’

If Trump wins, Musk becomes the "secretary of cost-cutting." That puts the fear of God into the deep state.

It's an effective policy tool when nobody else has any idea how to reign in run-away government spending.

This highlights Musk's extraordinary business success.

Tesla is the most important car company. Starlink is becoming the most important global communications company, and last week, SpaceX launched a new era in the space business.

As "secretary of cost-cutting," he would be going up against the regulators who are trying to reign in his businesses.

The Democrats shout "conflict of interest." Musk says a Trump win would liberate even more innovation.

ELON MUSK GIVES $75M TO PRO TRUMP SUPER PAC, HITS ROAD IN PENNSYLVANIA

Of course, there's the money. Musk is giving tens of millions of dollars to Trump's ground operation. He pays the people who knock on doors.

The Democrats cannot match the kind of star power, financial power, and policy power that Musk brings to the Trump campaign.

They have the usual Hollywood celebrities and this week, Harris will sit down for what are described as "moderated conversations" with former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

When it comes to influencing voters, Musk surely beats all that hands down.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE