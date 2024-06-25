Stuart Varney: CNN's presidential debate could decide the election

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney contrasted how Donald Trump and President Biden are preparing for CNN's presidential debate, arguing Thursday's showdown could decide who wins the election.

STUART VARNEY: It is entirely possible that Thursday's CNN presidential debate decides the election.

Both sides have their own strategy. Here's what we know.

Biden is preparing at Camp David using an old aircraft hangar. They've rigged a full-scale studio for practice.

16 aides and experts are there to craft questions and answers. His handlers want two things.

First, they want the president to memorize one-liners on all the issues.

No notes are allowed, so everything has to be memorized, and for Biden that will be a struggle.

Second, they've studied tapes of their first debates. They concluded that Trump was overly aggressive and that hurt him.

So, this time, Biden will be looking for ways to trigger Trump's anger.

Hillary Clinton has offered her advice in a New York Times op-ed today.

She says, "It's almost impossible to identify what his arguments even are. He starts with nonsense and then digresses to blather." That's very dismissive of Trump.

She suggests Biden counter him by accentuating the positives, like abortion, taxing the rich and beating up oil companies.

OK, but how does he avoid the negatives, like the border, migrant crime and inflation?

Obama is weighing in, too. The Intelligencer says he's whispering in Biden's ear about saving their legacy from Trump.

Well, you've got to win the debate first.

Trump, for his part, is preparing by campaigning. He's comparing his energy with Biden's lack of it.

He's comparing his record. "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?"

One last thing. What will they give the president to get him going and keep him going for 90 minutes on Thursday night?

He was "jacked up" for the State of the Union speech. He came out shouting and angry, better than dull and lethargic.

Could it be that some time of energizer decides the presidency?

Maybe that's why Trump's former White House doctor says Biden should take a drug test.

Trump says he will. Odds are, Biden won't.

