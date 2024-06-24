Stuart Varney: Trump and Biden's debate prep couldn't be more different

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney previewed Thursday's clash between Trump and Biden, arguing their debate prep styles couldn't be more different with Biden "holed up" at Camp David and Trump touring Democrat strongholds.

STUART VARNEY: Talk about debate prep contrasts. These two candidates couldn't be more different.

Trump does a deep dive into the heart of the Democrat Party. He's out and about in the middle of deep blue cities.

Biden holes up, first at the beach, then at Camp David. He's surrounded by policy experts doing mock debates.

There's not much to be said about the president's debate prep, because he really is "holed up."

It’s the extreme basement strategy. Go nowhere. Say nothing. While he prepares, his team will fan out to campaign for him.

Pete Buttigieg to Ohio, Janet Yellen to Minneapolis, Gina Raimondo to Maryland and Heather Boushey to Colorado.

Trump, on the other hand, conducts a very different form of debate prep.

He's very much out and about, plunging directly into the crowd.

In South Philadelphia, he made an unexpected visit to Tony and Nick's Steaks.

He left a $500 tip, and wrote "no taxes on tips" on the receipt.

Then he polled the people around him, asking who he should pick for his vice president.

Today, he will be in New Orleans, energetically raising money.

When the CNN presidential debate arrives Thursday night, Trump says he expects the president to be "jacked up," like he was for the State of the Union message.

He has to show he has the energy it takes to stand up for 90 minutes of intense debate without notes.

Everyone's looking to see if he can do it without a senior moment.

Trump has to avoid making people feel sorry for the president.

Constant interruptions didn't work well in his debates with Biden in 2020.

He'll have to restrain himself even though he's debating a president who is trying to shut him up with a prison sentence.

Biden has to get fired up and keep his train of thought. Trump has to calm down.

100 million TV viewers decide if Biden has what it takes for another four years, or whether Trump deserves a second chance.

That’s the contrast that has been roiling our politics for the last 8 years.

