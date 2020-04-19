Streaming service is paying $1,000 to watch true crime documentaries

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Are you an armchair detective who enjoys true crime documentaries and wants to make extra cash during the coronavirus quarantines? Well, you’re in luck because there is a streaming service that’s willing to pay one lucky person $1,000 to binge-watch its crime programming.

REMEMBER YOUR FIRST SCARY MOVIE? HERE’S THE AVERAGE AGE AMERICANS SEE ONE

MagellanTV is offering the four-figure payout to the person who can watch its prepared list of 16 documentaries within 24 hours.

“Our candidate has a passion for all things true crime. They can handle the creepiest serial killer, the grizzliest details, and the haunting spookiness of the paranormal. So much so that our candidate is willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours straight,” the company wrote in a statement.

If the challenge seems too easy or you’re toying with the idea of letting the stream run its course in the background, MagellanTV has an extra condition for the participant.

CORONAVIRUS FORCES MOVIE STUDIOS TO PIVOT TO DIGITAL RELEASES

“They will enthusiastically document their All-Night Crime Watch on their social channels so their followers can watch to see if they crack…or not,” the company added.

MagellanTV true crime documentary lineup

“Manson’s Missing Victims”

“Manson 40 Years Later”

“Tortured to Death: Murdering the Nanny”

“Murder on the Internet”

“Women on Death Row”

“Killer in the Family”

“Columbine Massacre: In the Killer’s Mind”

“Last Confessions of the Cannibal”

“Behind Bars”

“Parachute Murder Plot”

“Art Trafficking: Gray Market”

“Crimes that Made History”

“Jonestown: Paradise Lost”

“Undercover Asia”

“Trafficking Pills”

“Delhi Cops”

Despite MagellanTV’s previous statement regarding its search for someone that can watch the 16 documentaries for 24 hours straight, the company is actually allowing the selected participant 48 hours to get the task done – so sleeping and other breaks aren’t prohibited.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The person who completes the challenge will receive the $1,000 cash prize, a one-year free membership to MagellanTV and a three-month membership for three friends or family members.

To submit your application, visit magellantv.com/crime-watch-dream-job and submit a brief statement on why you’re the “perfect” fit for the job. A video submission is also encouraged.

The application deadline closes at 5:00 p.m. EST on May 4.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

MagellanTV is available on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Google Play, iOS, Vizio and more.