Stephen King, one of the richest authors, still out to scare you

Stephen King is set to scare the living daylights out of horror fans -- while taking home a hefty paycheck with the release of a new movie and novel.
The spooky author announced on Twitter late Friday the publication of his next book, “The Institute,” and the release of “It: Chapter 2,” the sequel to the 2017 hit, a remake of the 1990 TV mini-series on ABC.
The upcoming novel centers on a sinister institute populated by children with unique talents. The clown-centric film, meanwhile, could break the U.S. box office record for the highest-grossing R-rated horror movie.
The success of the movie version of "It," adapted from his 1986 novel bearing the same name, doubled King's earnings after he collected an eight-figure paycheck from the film, according to Forbes. The Warner Bros. horror flick grossed $700 million worldwide on a $35 million budget.
King earned $27 million, making him the third highest-paid author of 2018. He has earned more than $450 million in his career.
Here’s a look at Stephen King’s top 10 box office movies, according to Forbes.
