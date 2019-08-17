A look at some of Peter Fonda's top-grossing films

Actor Peter Fonda, who died Friday at age 79, shot to stardom after co-writing and starring in the 1960s counterculture film “Easy Rider,” ultimately appearing in more than 45 movies over the course of his illustrious career.

Continue Reading Below

Fonda, the son of Academy Award-winning actor Henry Fond and the younger brother of Jane Fonda, was born into Hollywood royalty, but carved his own path with his nonconformist tendencies.

Although Peter never achieved the status of his father or his older sister, the impact of "Easy Rider," which just celebrated its 50th anniversary, was enough to cement his place in popular culture.

FOX Business takes a closer look at some of the most memorable — and profitable — films that Fonda starred in after becoming a household name with the release of “Easy Rider.”

Easy Rider (1969):

Advertisement

The independent drama, which was co-written and co-directed by Fonda, was a landmark counterculture film that explored different vestiges of life in America in the 1960s, including drugs, communes and the rise of the hippie movement.

It grossed $60 million worldwide but had a filming budget of roughly $360,000,

Ulee’s Gold (1997)

Fonda achieved high-profile critical acclaim and universal praise for his performance in "Ulee’s Gold," in which he played a beekeeper in Florida trying to save his son and granddaughter from drug addiction. He was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance, though he did not win.

The film grossed a little more than $9 million in the box office.

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

The film, in which Fonda played a supporting role, was about a rancher trying to take a notorious criminal to justice. It’s a remake of the 1957 film of the same name and received mostly positive reviews from critics.

It earned more than $53 million in the box office.

Wild Hogs (2007)

An American comedy starring Tim Allen and John Travolta, "Wild Hogs" was a box office hit but sunk with the critics.

Fonda played a supporting role in the film, which grossed a staggering $168 million domestically and $253 million worldwide.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.