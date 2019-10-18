‘South Park’ hoping for its streaming rights to head north of $500M

Kenny might come back to life if “South Park” lands the mega-deal it’s looking for.

The show’s creators, along with media giant and owner, Viacom, are expecting to sell U.S. streaming rights of the series — which follows four potty-mouthed kids in Colorado — for a whopping $500 million.

Major streamers like Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Netflix are expected to make a bid. Hulu currently has the U.S. rights to the show, although Amazon Prime customers can purchase individual episodes or seasons — all 23 of them — on the e-tailer's website.

Not expected in the bid, according to Bloomberg, is Apple TV+, which is slated to launch on Nov. 1. So far, Apple has avoided adding controversial shows to its library and may not want to conflict with China, per reports, which just banned “South Park” after an episode mocked the country.

Disney+, launching Nov. 12, has also traditionally stayed away from controversial fare and has gone on record saying the new service will be void of R-rated content like "South Park."

Viacom is looking to secure a deal for the show by the end of the year, but could decide on a new home for the series much sooner. The creators and Viacom expect the deal to be multi-yeared and more than double what Hulu paid in 2015.

The interest in snagging old favorites has ballooned in the last few months. NBC just landed “The Office,” HBO took “Friends” and Netflix snagged “Seinfeld” in a deal worth more than $500 million.

South Park, one of the longest-running TV series in U.S. history, was just renewed by Comedy Central it for three more seasons.

