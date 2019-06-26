'The Office' leaving Netflix for NBCUniversal’s streaming service

Say goodbye to watching “The Office” reruns on Netflix.

“The Office” is officially leaving Netflix in 2021 for NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. NBC announced the decision on Tuesday, saying the show is one of the network’s “most prized series.” It will be featured on its new service for five years.

“‘The Office’ has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of NBCUniversal Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises, said in a news release. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”

Rumors about the series’ departure from Netflix have been swirling for some time. “The Office” was the most-watched Netflix show in 2018, according to Jumpshot, but many said the show would eventually leave the streaming service despite its popularity. Netflix was reportedly in talks and offered a deal to keep the show on its service.

Netflix addressed the hit comedy’s departure on Twitter.

“We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021,” Netflix tweeted in hopes of comforting its users.

NBC’s streaming service, expected to launch next year, is ad-supported and will be free for those who’ve haven’t cut the cord just yet. Others will most likely have to pay a monthly subscription, although those details have not been released.

Netflix has become one of the top streaming services in the industry, remaining ad-free while increasing the monthly subscription cost from $8.99 to $12.99 in the last five years — but now faces increasing competition within the streaming service market.

New services set to launch include Disney+ and Apple TV Plus. Along with NBC, WarnerMedia is also slated to launch their own streaming platforms by next year.