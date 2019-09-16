Netflix lands 'Seinfeld': 'It's a Festivus miracle!'

Taking another shot in the streaming wars, Netflix has nabbed the global streaming rights to "Seinfeld."

Starting in 2021, Netflix will offer all 180 episodes in the U.S. to a majority of its 151 million subscribers.

"Seinfeld" made its streaming debut on Hulu back in 2015. The Walt Disney Co. is a majority owner of Hulu, and Hulu reportedly paid $150 million every year to stream the hit comedy.

"Seinfeld," which is famously "a show about nothing," follows comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his best friends as they go through their misadventures around Manhattan. The hit show ran on NBC from 1989 until 1998.

Netflix recently lost streaming rights to two other NBC hits: "Friends" and "The Office."

"Friends" will stream on WarnerMedia's HBO Max platform and "The Office" will be on NBCUniversal's new streaming service.