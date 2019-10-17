‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ is getting what the original show’s stars never wanted

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Move” is getting something the original AMC show’s shady characters never wanted: Attention. In its Netflix-exclusive weekend debut, the movie, a continuation of Aaron Paul’s character’s story, averaged more than 6.5 million viewers.

Per Nielson, about 40 percent of those viewers watched on day one. It’s worth noting, that Netflix argues Nielson ratings aren’t accurate for streaming services.

Still, much like Walter White and Jesse Pinkman’s drug concoction, the movie was in high demand. It also spiked a new interest in the original series, per The Hollywood Reporter. The average audience for Breaking Bad on Netflix doubled in the past three weeks.

But that’s not all that’s happening.

There’s a new Breaking Bad-themed pop-up bar and restaurant in West Hollywood. The atmosphere is a mix of a drug lab and trailer park, but it serves diner-style food and drinks.

When guests enter, they’re met with a huge poster of Bryan Cranston’s White and the iconic pink, one-eyed teddy bear from the show’s second season. Step in a bit further and there’s a true-to-life RV setup, a replica of Saul Goodman's desk, an unsliced pizza, the periodic table drawn scribbled across a chalkboard and kitchen staff in hazmat suits.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Derek Berry, who also debuted the Beverly Hills 90210-inspired Peach Pit and a throwback to Saved by the Bell, Saved by the Max. He worked with Sony, as well as the show’s creator, Vince Gilligan, to ensure the place’s accuracy.

Guests can order cocktails like “The One Who Knocks,” infused with chili powder and attend Let's Cook: D.I.Y. Ice Cream Sundae and Crystal Ship Cinnamon Churro Bites.

Aside from viewers and diners, the movie and show are getting attention online, too. "If you loved Breaking Bad, you will enjoy El Camino," one user tweeted. "Plain and simple."

Breaking Bad’s production team has always kept numbers hushed, but one report said they spent a whopping $6 million for one episode in the final season.

Another report said Cranston was making $225,000 per episode and Paul was making $130,000. Tallying the whole series’, that would leave the pair with $3.6 million and $2.4 million, respectively.